Red Sox's Chris Sale: Begins throwing program

Sale (shoulder) began a throwing program Monday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

The inflammation in Sale's shoulder has fully subsided, allowing the southpaw to resume throwing for the first time since landing on the DL on Aug. 18. A timetable for his return should come forth once he's able to ramp up his throwing. That said, the Red Sox figure to proceed cautiously with their ace given this is his second stint on the disabled list this month due to shoulder inflammation and they're sitting six games ahead of the Yankees.

