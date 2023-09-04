Sale (6-3) earned the win Sunday, allowing two hits and two walks over five scoreless innings against Kansas City. He struck out five.

Though Sale was unable to go deep enough to claim a quality start, he managed to pick up his fifth win of the season after holding the Royals scoreless across five frames. The outing was a strong bounce-back performance for the veteran after surrendering seven runs across his previous two starts (9.2 innings). Sale will look to keep the ball rolling in his next appearance, which is tentatively scheduled to come during a three-game home series against the Orioles this weekend.