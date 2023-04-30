Sale (2-2) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on three hits over 6.1 innings against the Guardians. He struck out five.

It was an encouraging performance from Sale after he allowed seven runs in three innings in his last outing against Baltimore. The veteran left-hander kept the Guardians off the board until Amed Rosario's RBI single in the sixth inning. Sale's ERA still sits at an unsightly 6.75 with a 1.47 WHIP and 35:10 K:BB. He'll look to build on Sunday's positive outing in his next start, tentatively lined up for next week in Philadelphia.