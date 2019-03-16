Red Sox's Chris Sale: Breezes through spring debut
Sale struck out seven batters while allowing just two hits in four scoreless innings in his Grapefruit League debut Saturday against the Braves.
Sale's fastball velocity was hovering around 92 mph, nearly three ticks below his 94.7 mph average from last season, but Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports that the Red Sox aren't concerned about that, as they instructed the lefty to take it easy in his first start of the spring. The velocity could be worth watching if the dip continues into the start of the season, especially for a player whose second half was marred by shoulder problems, but for now it's undoubtedly reassuring to see Sale back on a mound and having success.
