Red Sox's Chris Sale: Breezes through spring debut

Sale struck out seven batters while allowing just two hits in four scoreless innings in his Grapefruit League debut Saturday against the Braves.

Sale's fastball velocity was hovering around 92 mph, nearly three ticks below his 94.7 mph average from last season, but Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports that the Red Sox aren't concerned about that, as they instructed the lefty to take it easy in his first start of the spring. The velocity could be worth watching if the dip continues into the start of the season, especially for a player whose second half was marred by shoulder problems, but for now it's undoubtedly reassuring to see Sale back on a mound and having success.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • freddie-freeman-braves.jpg

    Scott's tiers one one printable page

    Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...

  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...

  • luke-voit.jpg

    Sleepers 2.0

    How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...