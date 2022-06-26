Sale (rib cage) allowed three hits and no walks while striking out six over 2.2 scoreless innings in a rehab start for the Florida Complex League Red Sox on Saturday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Sale built up innings during his second FCL start after throwing one frame last Monday. The fastball was between 92 and 96 mph. Next up for the left-hander is a bullpen session in Florida followed by a third rehab start at Double-A Portland, according to Red Sox manager Alex Cora. If he remains on a five-day schedule, Sale would start for the Sea Dogs on Thursday. A fourth rehab start could come at Triple-A Worcester, which is at home the following week.