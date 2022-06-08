Sale (ribs) had his bullpen session pushed back from Tuesday to Wednesday due to a stomach bug, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
It's only a temporary setback, so the left-hander is expected to quickly be back on the mound. Sale was previously on track to throw a live batting practice session Friday, assuming the bullpen goes well, but the live BP will now be pushed into later in the weekend.
