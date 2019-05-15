Red Sox's Chris Sale: Career-high 17 strikeouts

Sale allowed two earned runs on three hits and no walks while striking out 17 across seven innings Tuesday against the Rockies. He did not factor into the decision.

Sale quieted any lingering concern regarding his slow start to the season, racking up a career-best 17 strikeouts. That was backed by 24 swinging strikes and 26 called strikes on 108 total pitches. His lone blemish came on a two-run shot by Nolan Arenado in the seventh inning. In his last five starts, Sale has allowed seven earned runs across 33 innings while striking out 59 and walking six. He'll look to keep things on track in his next start, likely to come Sunday at home against Houston.