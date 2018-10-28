Red Sox's Chris Sale: Cedes Game 5 start
Sale will not start Game 5 of the World Series against the Dodgers on Sunday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Sale was the announced starter before Game 4's victory, but manager Alex Cora opted to switch his starter following the win. The skipper cited that he liked David Price more at Dodger Stadium, so he will be the one taking the hill to start Sunday. Sale will be available out of the bullpen, however, so there's a chance he could throw some high-leverage innings if it means bringing a title home to Boston. However, if he goes unused and the Red Sox lose, there's a good chance Sale would start Game 6 back at home.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...