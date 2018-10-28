Red Sox's Chris Sale: Cedes Game 5 start

Sale will not start Game 5 of the World Series against the Dodgers on Sunday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Sale was the announced starter before Game 4's victory, but manager Alex Cora opted to switch his starter following the win. The skipper cited that he liked David Price more at Dodger Stadium, so he will be the one taking the hill to start Sunday. Sale will be available out of the bullpen, however, so there's a chance he could throw some high-leverage innings if it means bringing a title home to Boston. However, if he goes unused and the Red Sox lose, there's a good chance Sale would start Game 6 back at home.