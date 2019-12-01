Red Sox's Chris Sale: Cleared to resume throwing

Sale (elbow) was cleared to begin an offseason throwing program two weeks ago after visiting with Dr. James Andrews in Florida, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

After receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection for his ailing elbow in August, Sale was scheduled to make a follow-up appointment with Dr. Andrews near the end of the season, but the lefty ultimately pushed the checkup back a few weeks. With Andrews giving him a clean bill of health, Sale will now be able to resume his normal offseason preparations and shouldn't face any restrictions for the start of spring training. After posting a career-worst 4.40 ERA over 25 starts in 2019, a healthy Sale will be looking to bounce back as he enters the first season of the five-year, $145 million extension he signed last March.