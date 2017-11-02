Red Sox's Chris Sale: Club picks up 2018 option
Sale will remain with Boston in 2018 after the club exercised its $12.5 million option Thursday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
In the least surprising move of the offseason, the Red Sox picked up Sale's option to keep the southpaw for another season. In addition, Boston did the same with closer Craig Kimbrel, locking up the star pitchers through 2018.
More News
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Will start Game 1 of ALDS•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Won't start Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Will not start Sunday if Red Sox clinch Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Tagged for four homers in defeat•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Whiffs 13, hits 300 for season•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Strikes out nine but takes no-decision Friday•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...