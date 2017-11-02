Red Sox's Chris Sale: Club picks up 2018 option

Sale will remain with Boston in 2018 after the club exercised its $12.5 million option Thursday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

In the least surprising move of the offseason, the Red Sox picked up Sale's option to keep the southpaw for another season. In addition, Boston did the same with closer Craig Kimbrel, locking up the star pitchers through 2018.

