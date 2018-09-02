Red Sox's Chris Sale: Completes bullpen session

Sale (shoulder) completed a bullpen session Saturday, Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Sale has thrown from flat ground throughout the week so his quick progression to mound work is fantastic news. The 29-year-old is still without an official return timetable, and the Red Sox are likely to remain cautious after he suffered a setback following his most return from the disabled list in mid-August.

