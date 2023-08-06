Sale (shoulder) threw 53 pitches over 4.1 scoreless innings during his rehab start with Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, Sean McAdam of The Springfield Republican reports.

The veteran left-hander threw 40 pitches across two frames during his first rehab outing last week, and he continued ramping up his workload Sunday. The Red Sox haven't officially indicated when Sale will rejoin the big-league rotation, but he could do so as early as next weekend against the Tigers.