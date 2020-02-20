Red Sox's Chris Sale: Completes second side session
Sale (illness) tossed a bullpen session during Thursday's full-squad workout, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
The side session was Sale's second of the week after he returned to camp Monday following a bout with pneumonia. The time the ace missed due to the illness along with an organizational desire to save his bullets for the games that count may prompt Boston to push back his Grapefruit League debut until next week or the first week of March, but Sale's ability to resume mound work at least indicates he's healthy again.
