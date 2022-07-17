Sale (fractured left pinkie finger) will see a specialist in Boston on Sunday or Monday and is confident he will pitch again this season, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
The Red Sox did not offer up a timetable for Sale, but that should become more apparent after he sees the specialist. Sale offered up a personal 4-to-6 week timetable, and it seems the typical timeline for this kind of injury is 6-to-8 weeks. While Sale's season may not be over, it will be tough to stash him in shallower leagues without IL spots.
