Sale (finger) will see a specialist in Boston on Sunday or Monday and is confident he will pitch again this season, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

The Red Sox didn't offer up a timetable for Sale, who was removed in the first inning of his start Sunday against the Yankees with a fractured left pinkie finger. Sale offered up a personal 4-to-6-week recovery timetable, though the typical timeline for this kind of injury is 6-to-8 weeks. While Sale's season may not be over, fantasy managers in shallower leagues without injured list spots may not be able to justify stashing him.