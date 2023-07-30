Sale (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Sale is scheduled to pitch three innings for the WooSox, then make a second rehab start the following Sunday. At that point the Red Sox will reassess the left-hander and decide on the next step. It's possible Sale could rejoin Boston's rotation as soon as the team's series against the Tigers, which begins Friday, Aug. 11. Red Sox manager Alex Cora previously stated the club is considering bringing Sale back before he's completely built up. If he does return for the series with the Tigers, Sale could be used as an opener who would go three or four innings, then pitch deeper into games as he builds arm strength.