Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom said Monday that Sale (elbow) continues to increase the intensity and length of his throwing sessions as he progresses toward rejoining the starting rotation sometime this summer, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

The veteran southpaw will continue to eye an early-to-mid-summer return from Tommy John surgery. Bloom's update doesn't necessarily provide a lot of information as far as a specific return date, but it does indicate that things are continuing to go well as far as the rehab process is concerned.