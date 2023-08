Sale allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks over 4.2 innings in Monday's loss to Houston. He struck out six and did not factor in the decision.

Sale failed to complete five innings for the third time since returning from the injured list Aug. 11. During that span, he's registered a 5.30 ERA across 18.2 frames in four starts. He's now sporting a 4.75 ERA with a 96:21 K:BB through 15 outings. Sale's next start is lined up to be in Kansas City this weekend.