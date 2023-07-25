Sale (shoulder) could be ready to begin a rehab assignment next week, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Sale will throw an up-and-down bullpen session Thursday at Triple-A Worcester and, assuming that goes well, he could be cleared to start pitching in rehab games next. McCaffrey notes that the Red Sox are considering bringing Sale back from the injured list early and having him build up his stamina while in the majors. Sale is eligible for activation on August 1, but it seems as if he would need at least a few more days than that. He's been out since early June with a stress reaction in his left scapula.