Sale (ribs) could face hitters next week, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.
He has thrown a string of bullpen sessions this week and will throw another one this weekend before potentially ramping up his throwing program. It's unclear how many rehab outings he will need before returning from the injured list.
