Red Sox's Chris Sale: Could miss Opening Day

Sale (illness) could miss Opening Day as a result of his delayed start to spring training, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Sale recently developed a mild case of pneumonia, and interim manager Ron Roenicke stressed Saturday that the team wouldn't rush him back until he's fully ready. The 30-year-old played catch Friday and Saturday, but he still isn't back to full strength. After Sale posted a career-worst 4.40 ERA in 2019 as he dealt with elbow issues, the team wants to make sure the southpaw will be healthy over the course of the season rather than rushing him back prematurely.