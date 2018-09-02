Red Sox's Chris Sale: Could return next weekend

Sale (shoulder) threw off flat ground prior to Sunday's game against the White Sox, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Sale completed a bullpen session Saturday and will likely take the mound again in Atlanta over the next couple days. That puts the 29-year-old on track to return next weekend against the Astros, though he may be limited to a few innings to ease him back into the rotation, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.