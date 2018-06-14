Red Sox's Chris Sale: Cruises to win Wednesday

Sale (6-4) picked up the win in Wednesday's 5-1 victory over the Orioles, allowing one run on two hits and four walks over six innings while striking out nine.

The run scored after the left-hander has exited the game -- Sale walked the first two batters in the seventh before getting the hook, and was somewhat pointlessly ejected by home plate umpire Brian Knight as he was walking to the dugout for complaining about the strike zone. The result still snapped the left-hander's personal three-game losing streak, and Sale will carry a 2.75 ERA into his next outing Tuesday in Minnesota.