Sale allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out 11 over six innings against the Twins on Tuesday. He did not factor into the decision.

Sale turned back the clock in Tuesday's outing, recording 10+ strikeouts for the first time since August 13, 2019. His command was present throughout his whole start. He had all his pitches working very effectively, as he generated 19 whiffs, and was even still touching 96 MPH with his fastball in the sixth inning. Sale seems to have shaken off the early season rust after allowing 16 runs in 12 innings over his first three starts of the year. It was a vintage performance from the 34-year-old, and fantasy managers who remained patient were certainly rewarded. Sale now possesses an 8.00 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 30:9 K:BB and is currently lined up to face the Orioles next week.