Red Sox's Chris Sale: Diagnosed with hip contusion
Sale left Saturday's game with a left hip contusion after being hit by a line drive, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Sale will continue to be examined by team doctors within the next couple hours. It doesn't appear as though his Opening Day start against the Rays on Thursday is in jeopardy, but more should be known regarding his availability by the end of the day.
