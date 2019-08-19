Red Sox's Chris Sale: Does not need Tommy John
Sale (elbow) will not undergo Tommy John surgery, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Sale received the positive news after a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews confirmed a previous diagnosis of left elbow inflammation. Despite the encouraging news, it remains to be seen whether the southpaw, who struggled to a 5.36 ERA in seven second-half starts prior to landing on the shelf, will pitch again this season.
