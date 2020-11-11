Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said Wednesday that Sale (elbow) continues to make progress from his Tommy John surgery and could be fully stretched out for starting duty by the middle of next summer, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Sale still has several more checkpoints to meet in his recovery from the elbow procedure, but the first seven-plus months of his rehab program appears to have gone according to plan. The southpaw should be ready to throw off flat ground -- if not a mound -- by the end of spring training, but he'll still be ticketed for the 60-day injured list to begin the 2021 campaign.