Red Sox's Chris Sale: Dominant in Tuesday's win
Sale (14-4) fired eight scoreless innings in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Rays, scattering two hits and a walk while striking out 13.
Tampa didn't get a runner on base until the fourth inning and never got one into scoring position, as Sale bounced back from his worst start of the year to deliver one of his best. The lefty has now held the opposition scoreless in five of his last seven outings and fanned double-digit batters in seven of his last 10. He'll next take the mound Sunday for a crucial AL East battle in the Bronx against the Yankees.
