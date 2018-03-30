Red Sox's Chris Sale: Dominant on Opening Day
Sale pitched six innings and allowed no earned runs on one hit and three walks while striking out nine Thursday against the Rays.
Sale looked to be in midseason form in his first start of the season, requiring only 92 pitches to complete six innings of work. He also had his usual ability to miss bats working as well, generating 13 swinging strikes. The only flaws in his performance was the fact that he couldn't collect a win and that he walked three batters. It's likely that Sale will see more difficult matchups in the future, last season the Rays ranked 26th in OPS as a team against left-handed pitching, but regardless of the strength of the opposing lineup, his season is off to a strong start.
More News
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Confirmed for Thursday's start•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Set for bullpen session Monday•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Expects to make Opening Day start•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: X-rays come back clean•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Expects to start Opening Day•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Diagnosed with hip contusion•
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...
-
Perez replacement options
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...