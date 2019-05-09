Red Sox's Chris Sale: Dominant start
Sale allowed one earned run on three hits and no walks while striking out 14 across eight innings Wednesday against the Orioles. He did not factor into the decision.
Sale was dominant in a positive matchup, generating 24 swinging strikes on 108 total pitches. His average fastball velocity was 93.8 mph -- still nearly two ticks below last season -- but he maxed out at nearly 97 mph. That's a positive sign, as is Sale's recent form as he's allowed just five earned runs across his last five starts -- spanning 26 innings -- while also whiffing 42 batters. He'll draw a tougher matchup his next time out, facing the Rockies in Boston.
