Red Sox's Chris Sale: Done for season

Sale (elbow) will miss the remainder of the regular season, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The southpaw received a PRP injection and will be reevaluated by Dr. James Andrews in six weeks. This is a huge blow to Boston's chances of making the playoffs; even if the Red Sox make it into the postseason, Sale seems unlikely to return. The good news is that the left-hander is expected to avoid Tommy John surgery after Dr. Andrews confirmed an earlier diagnosis of left elbow inflammation, though that could change if Sale doesn't respond well to non-surgical recovery methods.

