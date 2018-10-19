Red Sox's Chris Sale: Draws Game 1 start

Manager Alex Cora said Sale (illness) will start Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday, WEEI 93.7 FM reports.

This shouldn't come as any surprise, especially considering Sale will have a few more days to fully recover from the stomach illness that he came down with this past weekend. The 29-year-old would have started Game 6 of the ALCS versus Houston, but the Red Sox were able to close out the series in five games. Cora admitted that the full rotation for the World Series hasn't been set just yet, but David Price will likely follow Sale in Game 2.

