Red Sox's Chris Sale: Electric in return
Sale (12-4) allowed one hit and struck out 12 over five scoreless innings to pick up the win in Sunday's 4-1 victory over Baltimore.
Sale was making his return from the disabled list after rehabbing a mild case of shoulder inflammation, and it didn't look like he missed a beat. The left-hander extended his scoreless streak to 28 innings. It was odd that he was pulled after five innings and 68 pitches, particularly after Boston's bullpen was needed for 15.2 innings over the last two days, but manager Alex Cora told reporters in his post-game remarks that Sale was on a 75-pitch ceiling. Sale's pitch count should increase the next time he takes the mound Friday at home against the Rays.
More News
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Returns from DL on Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Ready after bullpen session•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Set to return Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Plays catch Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Will miss longer than minimum•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Hopeful to return Tuesday vs. Toronto•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...