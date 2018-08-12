Red Sox's Chris Sale: Electric in return

Sale (12-4) allowed one hit and struck out 12 over five scoreless innings to pick up the win in Sunday's 4-1 victory over Baltimore.

Sale was making his return from the disabled list after rehabbing a mild case of shoulder inflammation, and it didn't look like he missed a beat. The left-hander extended his scoreless streak to 28 innings. It was odd that he was pulled after five innings and 68 pitches, particularly after Boston's bullpen was needed for 15.2 innings over the last two days, but manager Alex Cora told reporters in his post-game remarks that Sale was on a 75-pitch ceiling. Sale's pitch count should increase the next time he takes the mound Friday at home against the Rays.