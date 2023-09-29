Sale (6-5) took the loss Thursday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk over five innings against the Orioles. He struck out two.

While Sale logged his fewest strikeouts in 15 starts, he limited the Orioles to just one run, which came via an Anthony Santander homer in the first. The veteran southpaw showed signs of encouragement in 2023 after making just 11 starts in the last two years, going 102 innings over 20 appearances with the Red Sox this season. He finished the campaign strongly, allowing one or no runs in four of his final five starts.