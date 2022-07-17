Sale was removed in the first inning of his start Sunday against the Yankees after he took a comebacker to his left pinkie finger, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. He was charged with three runs (two earned) on two hits while recording just two outs prior to his departure.

The Red Sox likely won't have a firm diagnosis for Sale's injury until later Sunday or Monday, but the southpaw may be dealing with a dislocation or fracture after he was smoked in his pitching hand by an Aaron Hicks line drive that was clocked at 106.7 miles per hour. If a fracture is confirmed, Sale could be in store for his second extended stint on the injured list of the season after he missed the first three months of the campaign while recovering from a stress fracture to the right side of his rib cage.