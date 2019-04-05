Red Sox's Chris Sale: Expected to start home opener
Sale's next start is slated for Tuesday against Toronto, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Boston will buy Sale a few extra days of rest by deploying a sixth starter in Sunday's series finale with Arizona. He's in line to take the hill for Tuesday's home opener after a rough start to the 2019 campaign (8.00 ERA over nine innings).
