Red Sox's Chris Sale: Expected to start home opener

Sale's next start is slated for Tuesday against Toronto, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Boston will buy Sale a few extra days of rest by deploying a sixth starter in Sunday's series finale with Arizona. He's in line to take the hill for Tuesday's home opener after a rough start to the 2019 campaign (8.00 ERA over nine innings).

