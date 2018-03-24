Red Sox's Chris Sale: Expects to start Opening Day

Sale (hip) said he's fine and that he expects to make his Opening Day start against the Rays on Thursday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Sale was diagnosed with a hip contusion after exiting Saturday's spring game after being hit by a comebacker. The ace downplayed the issue afterwards, comparing it to getting hit by a pitch, and noted that he doesn't expect anything to linger at all, according to freelance sports writer Maureen Mullen. Still, the Red Sox will play it safe with Sale and send him for some X-rays, so his status should be updated after his test results are known.