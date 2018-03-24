Red Sox's Chris Sale: Expects to start Opening Day
Sale (hip) said he's fine and that he expects to make his Opening Day start against the Rays on Thursday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Sale was diagnosed with a hip contusion after exiting Saturday's spring game after being hit by a comebacker. The ace downplayed the issue afterwards, comparing it to getting hit by a pitch, and noted that he doesn't expect anything to linger at all, according to freelance sports writer Maureen Mullen. Still, the Red Sox will play it safe with Sale and send him for some X-rays, so his status should be updated after his test results are known.
More News
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Diagnosed with hip contusion•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Precautionary exit to Saturday's game•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Named Opening Day starter•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Struggles with command Monday•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Fans seven Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Makes spring debut•
-
Top 2018 fantasy baseball slepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Ray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Lorenzo Cain, Robby Ray will...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
There's the Big Four at starting pitcher, and there's everyone else, right? Check out the rest...
-
Hand injury hurts Bumgarner's value
In what was likely his final start of spring, Madison Bumgarner suffered a broken hand. Chris...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is, of course, a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says Scott...