Sale (elbow) was forced to modify his rehab program after suffering from neck stiffness, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

The team's chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom clarified that the setback was not directly related to Sale's recovery from Tommy John surgery. Even so, he admitted that the injury did push back Sale's timetable to return to the mound. More optimistically, there have been no reports of further arm issues for Sale and the neck injury is not expected to change his health status in the long-term.