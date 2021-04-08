Sale (elbow) has advanced to throwing off flat ground from 120 feet but has yet to get back on a mound, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Sale is expected to return from Tommy John surgery sometime in the middle of this season, as he underwent the procedure last March, but the Red Sox haven't offered any clear timelines. He's behind schedule due to a pair of setbacks, though neither were arm-related, as he battled neck stiffness and then COVID-19 over the winter.