Sale (wrist) threw a simulated inning against live batters Saturday and came away with no issues, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Sale threw 23 pitches and avoided hard contact. He said there were command issues against one batter, but Sale was largely pleased with the results, particularly the shape of his breaking ball. The lanky left-hander was limited to two starts last year amid a number of injuries. He sustained a rib injury during a bullpen session in February, then suffered a broken pinkie finger against the Yankees in July followed by a wrist injury in an August bicycle accident. Next up for Sale is a two-inning live bullpen session Thursday before making his spring debut after that.