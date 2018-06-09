Red Sox's Chris Sale: Fans 10 in Friday's loss

Sale (5-4) took the loss Friday as the Red Sox fell 1-0 to the White Sox, allowing one run on six hits and a walk over eight innings while striking out 10.

The Boston offense failed to show up Friday, sending Sale to his third straight loss despite his ninth quality start of the season and fourth outing with double-digit strikeouts. The left-hander will carry a 2.83 ERA into his next start Wednesday in Baltimore.