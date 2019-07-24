Red Sox's Chris Sale: Fans 10 in quality start

Sale (5-9) recorded 10 strikeouts and earned the win Tuesday at Tampa Bay after allowing two runs on four hits and three walks across six innings.

Sale served up a two-run homer during the third inning but otherwise looked like his old self Tuesday, generating 15 swinging strikes. It's the second straight quality start with double-digit strikeouts for the veteran lefty. Sale's 4.00 ERA still leaves something to be desired, but his 1.08 WHIP and 182:32 K:BB through 123.2 innings still provides considerable of fantasy appeal. The 30-year-old next lines up to face the Yankees on Sunday.