Sale did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over six innings against Toronto. He struck out 10.

Sale shut down the Blue Jays for most of the afternoon and didn't allow a run until Vladimir Guerrero took him deep for a solo shot to lead off the bottom of the seventh. It was the lefty's first start since May 20 in which he went at least six innings while it marked his third time this season with 10 or more strikeouts. Sale has now given up two or fewer runs in eight of his last 11 starts and has surrendered only two hits in two of his last three. On the downside, he's also issued two walks in four consecutive outings.