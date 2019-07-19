Red Sox's Chris Sale: Fans 12 in dominant start
Sale (4-9) allowed two hits and two walks while striking out 12 across six scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday against the Blue Jays.
Sale returned to form after a few bumpy outings, dominating the Blue Jays by generating 20 swinging strikes. Both the hits he allowed were singles, and he allowed only one runner to reach scoring position throughout the afternoon. While his 4.05 ERA is disappointing, his 172 strikeouts and 1.08 WHIP across 117.2 frames is a reminder of how dominant he can be. Sale will draw his next start Tuesday at Tampa Bay.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Luis Castillo up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Roto Trade Chart (top 250)
Stolen base gains and losses are changing the evaluation of certain players, most notably leading...
-
Waiver Wire: Grab Cooper
Heath Cummings says you should add Garrett Cooper immediately, and maybe Dylan Cease as we...
-
Prospects: How stashable is Luis Robert?
Some season-long prospect stashes have taken themselves out of the running since last check....
-
Tuesday Waivers, winners & losers
Heath Cummings advises you who to add and who gained or lost ground in Monday's action.
-
Bullpens: Hendriks, Pagan emerging
The Athletics have a new closer. The Red Sox could soon. What about the Rays? Or the Blue Jays?...