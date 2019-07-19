Red Sox's Chris Sale: Fans 12 in dominant start

Sale (4-9) allowed two hits and two walks while striking out 12 across six scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday against the Blue Jays.

Sale returned to form after a few bumpy outings, dominating the Blue Jays by generating 20 swinging strikes. Both the hits he allowed were singles, and he allowed only one runner to reach scoring position throughout the afternoon. While his 4.05 ERA is disappointing, his 172 strikeouts and 1.08 WHIP across 117.2 frames is a reminder of how dominant he can be. Sale will draw his next start Tuesday at Tampa Bay.