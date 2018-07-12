Red Sox's Chris Sale: Fans 12 in dominant win over Rangers

Sale (10-4) picked up the win in Wednesday's 4-2 victory over the Rangers, allowing six hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings while striking out 12.

Elvis Andrus was the only Texas hitter to get into scoring position against Sale, rapping out doubles in the first and sixth innings, but otherwise the left-hander was dominant through 110 pitches (80 strikes), He'll take a 2.23 ERA and 188:31 K:BB through 129 innings into the All-Star break.