Red Sox's Chris Sale: Fans 12 in no-decision

Sale allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out 12 over seven innings in Sunday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Yankees.

Sale was superb once again but got nothing to show for his efforts. It was the eighth time this season that he's walked away with a no-decision or a loss when allowing two or fewer runs. Sale's next start is Saturday at home against these same Yankees.

