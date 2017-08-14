Red Sox's Chris Sale: Fans 12 in no-decision
Sale allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out 12 over seven innings in Sunday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Yankees.
Sale was superb once again but got nothing to show for his efforts. It was the eighth time this season that he's walked away with a no-decision or a loss when allowing two or fewer runs. Sale's next start is Saturday at home against these same Yankees.
More News
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Dominant in Tuesday's win•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Roughed up by Cleveland on Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Next start pushed back to Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Strikes out 11, wins 13th•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Returns to win column with nine-strikeout effort•
-
Red Sox's Chris Sale: Plagued by little run support Saturday•
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...