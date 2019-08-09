Red Sox's Chris Sale: Fans 13 in eight scoreless innings
Sale (6-11) struck out 13 over eight scoreless innings in a win over the Angels on Thursday, allowing just two hits with no walks.
After allowing a double in the first inning, Sale retired 16 straight hitters to propel himself into the late innings. He needed just 99 pitches despite his baker's dozen of punchouts and perhaps could have continued, but he had already done more than enough to earn his sixth win. The lefty still owns a 4.41 ERA in addition to his poor record, but he's still one of the most dominant pitchers in the game on his day. Sale will next face the Indians at home.
