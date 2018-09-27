Red Sox's Chris Sale: Fans eight in no-decision

Sale didn't factor into the decision in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Orioles, giving up three runs on four hits and a walk over 4.2 innings while striking out eight as the Red Sox fell 10-3.

While the southpaw wasn't at his best, he did get stretched out to 92 pitches (58 strikes) and shouldn't have any limitations when Boston begins its playoff run. Sale wraps up the regular season with a 2.11 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 237:34 K:BB in 158 innings.