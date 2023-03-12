Sale allowed one hit and struck out five over three scoreless innings in Saturday's start against the Twins.

Sale, who made his second Grapefruit League start, reached 95 mph on his fastball, per Julian McWilliams of the Boston Globe, and has looked every bit the ace of a staff. He hit 96 mph in his first outing. The left-hander's struck out seven over five scoreless spring innings. Despite looking like a staff ace, Sale is not expected to take the ball Opening Day, as Corey Kluber's spring routine has him lined up for that honor. Sale will next pitch four innings on the back fields Thursday, according to Christopher Smith of MassLive.com.