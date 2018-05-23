Red Sox's Chris Sale: Fans nine in win over Rays

Sale (5-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks across 7.2 innings while earning the win Tuesday against the Rays. He struck out nine.

Sale pounded the strike zone at a 65 percent clip and finished with at least nine strikeouts for the fourth straight start. He allowed a solo home run in the fourth inning and was charged with an unearned run after a passed ball set up a sacrifice fly in the fifth. Sale has been simply outstanding this season, compiling a 2.17 ERA and a 12.3 K/9 while allowing two earned runs or fewer in eight of 11 starts. He'll look to keep it up Sunday against the Braves.